Out of control car crashes into people at Hyderabad's Nampally.

Hyderabad: An alarming incident occurred near Niloufer Cafe at Red Hills on Wednesday night, where an out-of-control vehicle crashed into people on the road.

The driver, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by local residents.

Tragically, several individuals sustained severe injuries due to the crash.

Witnesses reported that the driver appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the accident.

After losing control of the vehicle, he attempted to escape but was quickly caught by bystanders who witnessed the chaos unfold.

The police have taken the accused into custody and are probing the incident.

Further details are awaited.