Out on bail, Delhi CM Kejriwal offers prayers at Delhi’s Hanuman temple

Kejriwal will address a press conference at the AAP office at 1 pm and will hold two roadshows in south Delhi and east Delhi parliamentary constituencies.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th May 2024 12:42 pm IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters outside Tihar Jail after the Supreme Court (SC) granted him interim bail in a money laundering case, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Friday, May 10, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in central Delhi’s Connaught Place.

A day after getting released from Tihar jail on interim bail, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal reached the historic temple to pay his obeisance.

Kejriwal was accompanied by AAP leaders including Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

On Friday, the chief minister thanked Lord Hanuman as as he stepped out of Tihar Jail on interim bail and sought people’s support in his “fight against dictatorship”.

Tags
