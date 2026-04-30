Outgoing DGP Shivadhar Reddy calls Telangana Police ‘tech-savvy’

Hyderabad: Outgoing Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy described the Telangana Police as a “progressive and tech-savvy” force as he retired on superannuation on Thursday, April 30.

Addressing a farewell parade held in his honour, he said it was a matter of “great honour and pride” to have led an efficient and forward-looking police force.

“I retired on superannuation today. As part of this, a formal farewell parade was organised, which I attended. It has been a great honour to lead the Telangana Police force, a very progressive, tech-savvy and efficient police force,” he said.

Reflecting on his tenure of about seven months, the outgoing DGP termed the period “extremely memorable” and “fruitful.” He highlighted key priorities taken up during this time, including action against the CPI (Maoist) armed movement and a focused push on road safety.

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“I am very happy that we could announce the end of the CPI (Maoist) armed movement. We also took up road safety as a major issue and launched campaigns to reduce accidents,” he noted.

Reddy thanked the Telangana government, led by chief minister Revanth Reddy, for giving him the opportunity to serve in the role. He also extended his best wishes to younger officers for their future endeavours.