Outgoing Iran ambassador Iraj Elahi praises India’s global rise

New Delhi: Dr Iraj Elahi, former Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi, has concluded his diplomatic mission in India, describing Tehran and New Delhi as “natural partners” bound by shared history, culture, and strategic vision.

In a farewell message marking the end of his tenure, Dr Elahi expressed deep appreciation for the warmth of the Indian people and the strength of bilateral relations between the two nations.

“I firmly believe that the natural potentials, cultural affinities, and shared strategic independence of Iran and India make them natural partners,” he said.

Reflecting on his time in India, Dr Elahi said he was leaving the country with “cherished and unforgettable memories.” He praised India’s progress and its growing influence on the global stage.

Message from Dr. Iraj Elahi, former Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of #Iran in New Delhi, on the occasion of the conclusion of his mission in #India



🔶️In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful



As my diplomatic mission in India comes to an end, I leave this…

“During my stay, I always felt at home among the warm and gracious people of India. I have witnessed firsthand the tireless efforts of the great Indian nation and its government to achieve its rightful global standing — a goal I am confident India will soon attain,” he added.

Dr Elahi highlighted the operationalisation of the Chabahar Port as one of the key milestones of his diplomatic term, noting that the project has strengthened regional connectivity and bilateral cooperation.

The former envoy also underlined the importance of cultural and people-to-people ties between the two ancient civilisations. He invited Indian citizens to visit Iran and experience its heritage firsthand.

“I warmly invite all Indian friends to visit Iran, discover its beauty firsthand, and experience the deep historical and cultural ties between our two ancient civilisations,” he said.

Appointed in September 2022, Dr Elahi served as Iran’s ambassador in India until October 2025. A seasoned diplomat, he has previously held senior positions in Dushanbe, Tashkent, and Beirut, as well as at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Supreme National Security Council.

Iran and India share centuries-old relations rooted in cultural, linguistic, and economic ties. The relationship has continued to grow through collaboration in trade, energy, and connectivity, particularly with the Chabahar Port emerging as a symbol of strategic cooperation.