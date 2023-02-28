Output of 8 key infra sectors grows at 4-month high of 7.8% in Jan

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th February 2023 5:46 pm IST
Amritsar: A worker works at a factory, on the day of tabling of the Union Budget 2023-24, in Amritsar, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Production of eight infrastructure sectors expanded at a four-month high of 7.8 per cent in January 2023 on better show by coal, fertiliser, steel and electricity segments, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The output of core sectors had increased by 4 per cent in January 2022 and by 7 per cent in December 2022.

Barring crude oil, all eight segments posted an increase in production. Crude oil output contracted by 1.1 per cent in January.

The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — stood at 7.9 per cent in April-January this fiscal as against 11.6 per cent during the same period last fiscal.

Core sector or key infrastructure industries, which have a 40.27 per cent weight in the overall index of industrial production (IIP), would have a bearing on industrial production data for the month.

