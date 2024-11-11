Outrage over Allu Arjun’s FAKE hospital bed photo

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, known as the “Icon Star,” has gained even more popularity since his blockbuster film Pushpa. With fans eagerly awaiting the release of Pushpa 2 on December 5, 2024, a recent incident has sparked attention around the star. A group of Allu Arjun’s fans reportedly confronted a YouTube channel office in Hyderabad, accusing it of posting negative content about him.

Why Fans Got Angry

The YouTube channel had been sharing videos that were critical of Allu Arjun, using offensive thumbnails and unverified claims. These videos have been circulating for a few months, upsetting his fans, who felt that the content was disrespectful. After several warnings, a group of fans decided to address the issue directly at the channel’s office, demanding an apology.

In Hyderabad, Allu Arjun fans reportedly attacked a YouTube channel's office due to deliberately offensive thumbnails targeting the actor. One thumbnail even read, 'Allu Arjun is struggling between life and death.#AlluArjun𓃵 #Alluarjun #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2 pic.twitter.com/KsI7iUHe1t — Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) November 11, 2024

During the confrontation, fans and the channel’s staff engaged in a heated exchange. Feeling the pressure, the channel’s owner apologized for the content, agreeing to remove the offensive videos and avoid posting similar content in the future. This incident quickly spread on social media, with videos of the protest going viral.

Allu Arjun Focuses on Pushpa 2 Promotions

While this controversy unfolds, Allu Arjun is gearing up for Pushpa 2 promotions. A major event is planned in Bihar, building excitement for the December 5 release. With fans eager to support him, Pushpa 2 is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year, promising a grand celebration for Allu Arjun’s supporters.