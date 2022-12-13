Outrage stirs after Bigg Boss 16 contestants ‘rag’ Abdu Rozik

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 has been ruling the headlines almost every day for various reasons including the controversial set of participants. One of them is contestant Abdu Rozik who is currently one of the most loved and entertaining contestants inside the house. His warm-pleasant personality and playful nature have made him a BB fan’s favourite who thinks he can become a finalist.
Abdu Rozik shares an excellent bond with all his co-contestants including MC Stan, Sajid Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia. Fans just love how he shares a sweet friendship with all the housemates. However, housemates’ behaviour with Abdu in one of the latest episodes of Bigg Boss 16 has left the latter’s fans furious.
Recently, Nimrit Kaur celebrated her birthday in Bigg Boss 16. Abdu Rozik gave her a cute surprise by going shirtless. He asked Sumbul to write ‘Happy B’day Nims’ on his bare chest with lipstick. Sajid decided to prank him and asked Sumbul to write ‘I (heart) tatti’ on Abdu’s back. He wasn’t aware of that. Colors channel shared a promo of the same on their social media handles.
After watching the episode, Abdu Rozik fans and several BB viewers accused the housemates of ‘bullying’ and ‘ragging’ the foreign contestant. People are calling out the makers for encouraging this ‘disrespectful’ behaviour and are also demanding Salman Khan to take action against those involved in it. Many social media users are slamming the ‘main culprit’ Sajid Khan. Check out the tweets below.