Outrage stirs after Bigg Boss 16 contestants ‘rag’ Abdu Rozik

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 has been ruling the headlines almost every day for various reasons including the controversial set of participants. One of them is contestant Abdu Rozik who is currently one of the most loved and entertaining contestants inside the house. His warm-pleasant personality and playful nature have made him a BB fan’s favourite who thinks he can become a finalist.

Abdu Rozik shares an excellent bond with all his co-contestants including MC Stan, Sajid Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia. Fans just love how he shares a sweet friendship with all the housemates. However, housemates’ behaviour with Abdu in one of the latest episodes of Bigg Boss 16 has left the latter’s fans furious.

Recently, Nimrit Kaur celebrated her birthday in Bigg Boss 16. Abdu Rozik gave her a cute surprise by going shirtless. He asked Sumbul to write ‘Happy B’day Nims’ on his bare chest with lipstick. Sajid decided to prank him and asked Sumbul to write ‘I (heart) tatti’ on Abdu’s back. He wasn’t aware of that. Colors channel shared a promo of the same on their social media handles.

After watching the episode, Abdu Rozik fans and several BB viewers accused the housemates of ‘bullying’ and ‘ragging’ the foreign contestant. People are calling out the makers for encouraging this ‘disrespectful’ behaviour and are also demanding Salman Khan to take action against those involved in it. Many social media users are slamming the ‘main culprit’ Sajid Khan. Check out the tweets below.

If not bullying then what is this? Doing it with #AbduRozik who doesn't even understand the meaning properly. Sad part is whole #mandali was enjoying this



i hope @BeingSalmanKhan will take strong stand against this pic.twitter.com/7OqxYdKYjw — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 12, 2022

#StopBullyingAbdu Shame on all involved Puts 🇮🇳 in bad lightHumiliating a 19 yr ol International celebrity#sajid appointed as translator but turned into dictator harasser

No translation of WKW taskno asking for his opinion

Friends responsible@ColorsTV #AbduRozik𓃵 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/GXy9Khybno — Dixit Ghiyad (@GhiyadDixit) December 12, 2022

The mockery that's being made out of this man who has a language barrier and trusts the people inside the house that are 'apparently' close to him needs to stop. This is nothing but BULLYING ON NATIONAL TELEVISION. SHAME ON MANDALI.#StopBullyingAbdu pic.twitter.com/mmkiYf7m7m — S ♡̷̷ˎˊ˗ (@sunshinee_onlyy) December 12, 2022

It's fun for you.

Bullying for us.



Reminder – #AbduRozik didn't knew what was written on his back.



Give Respect… Take respect…@Abdurozikmusic#StopBullyingAbdu pic.twitter.com/53ASsCXuP2 — Team Abdu Rozik Official FC 👑 (@Team_Abdu_Rozik) December 12, 2022

#stopbullyingAbdu even nimrit is playing with Abdu's feelings.When he tried to maintain distance she started crying that she needs him for emotional support aadat hogayi hai etc. now Abdu himself is under some wrong impress.But at the end of the day it's abdu who is gonna hurt. pic.twitter.com/eJz8Tr3zVv — adeela nasreen (@adeela89) December 12, 2022

#AbduRozik is an international sensation.#BiggBoss is loosing his own credibility by not raising voice against this ragging & inhuman behaviour.



In future, all foreigners should think 100 times before entering such show #StopBullyingAbdu pic.twitter.com/WTTOTpPovS — ABDU ROZIK Fan page (@ABDU_FANCLUB2) December 12, 2022

#StopBullyingAbdu he is not a joker making fun of him for their entertainment. This is disgusting Abdu is human being stop using him. #BiggBoss16 #AbduRozik pic.twitter.com/0pl50JtcvG — adeela nasreen (@adeela89) December 12, 2022