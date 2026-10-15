Over 1.5 lakh miss SIR hearings in Hyderabad, risk ASDD listing

Hyderabad: In the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, over 1.5 lakh voters missed their hearings in Hyderabad.

A Telangana Today report, citing data from the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said overall 1,50,260 electors missed their hearings in the city.

Across the state, hearing dates had lapsed for 6,70,299 voters as of Tuesday, October 13. Another 15,281 electors missed their rescheduled appointments.

Missed SIR hearings in neighbouring districts of Hyderabad

According to the data, Rangareddy recorded the second-highest number of missed hearings at 1,02,182. Medchal-Malkajgiri followed with 78,301.

Among voters who failed to attend rescheduled hearings, Hanamkonda recorded the highest number at 5,092. Nizamabad followed with 2,572, Hyderabad with 1,942, Rangareddy with 1,155 and Medchal-Malkajgiri with 1,014.

Those who do not respond to notices even after rescheduling their hearings will be categorised under Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD). Their names will be excluded from the final electoral roll.

Exercise progress

Out of 3,38,26,448 registered voters in Telangana before SIR began, 2,64,87,213 electors found a place in the draft list at the end of the enumeration phase.

Also Read Removal of ‘ineligible’ Hyderabad voters begins as SIR hearings continue

The remaining 73,39,235 were categorised as ASDD.

Among those on the draft list, logical discrepancies or a lack of mapping with the 2002 SIR voter list were found in 92,88,188 cases.

Following the hearings, 78,87,352 had been marked for inclusion in the final voter list as of Tuesday. The rest are in various stages of verification.

The final voter list is scheduled to be published on November 9.