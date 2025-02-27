Over 1 lakh tonne urea still available for Rabi crop: Telangana agri min

Agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao directed the officials to coordinate and ensure that urea is made available 10 days before its need for consumption in the districts, leaving no scope for criticism.

Agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao holds review on the availability of urea in Telangana.

Hyderabad: In its response to news reports claiming shortage of urea for Rabi 2024-25 crop season, agriculture department has clarified saying that out of 10.36 lakh tonne urea made available, farmers have already purchased 9.21 lakh tonne urea, and that 1.08 lakh tonne was still available for purchase.

A review meeting on the supply of urea and coordination between officials for the purpose was held by agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao with principal secretary Raghunandan Rao and director of agriculture Gopi at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on the supply of urea on Thursday, February 27.

The minister said that 41,000 tonne urea purchased from various fertiliser companies was expected to be delivered to the state, and the delivery of 30,000 tonne urea was also in the pipeline.

He has advised the agriculture and cooperation officials to coordinate and ensure that urea is made available 10 days before its need for consumption in districts, so that no scope is left for criticism on the matter.

