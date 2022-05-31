Over 100 detained for anti-govt protests in Armenia

Yerevan: More than 100 demonstrators were detained during the anti-government protests in Armenia’s capital Yerevan.

State media said that the protest leaders intended to enter the No.3 government building and inquire from different agencies on their position regarding the opposition’s draft resolution which is included in the agenda of the June 3 emergency session of Parliament, reports Xinhua news agency.

A scuffle began after the police refused to allow them to enter the building.

A total of 111 demonstrators were detained on suspicion of hooliganism, said the report.

Armenia has witnessed weeks of protests and civil disobedience led by the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation party, which called for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The anti-government protests began on May 1 in the Armenian capital due to concerns that Pashinyan was poised to make major concessions to Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.