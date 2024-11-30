Over 100 expats with AIDS deported from Kuwait

Kuwait City: Kuwait has deported more than 100 expatriates who have been diagnosed with AIDS after an epidemiological investigation. The deportation step came to ensure control over the spread of the virus.

The announcement was made recently by Dr Fahd Al-Ghamlas, Director of thr Public Health Department, on the sidelines of the annual conference on AIDS and venereal diseases.

Al Ghamlas said, “We conducted investigations into 165 cases among Kuwaiti nationals and more than 100 cases among residents, completing all necessary procedures.”

He explained that the national statistical report on AIDS for 2023 has been prepared and submitted to the World Health Organization, demonstrating the country’s commitment to transparency and accurate data.

He highlighted the successful issue and testing of over 2,000 AIDS-free certificates in the administration’s public health laboratories.

Kuwait’s Health Minister, Ahmad Al-Awadhi, praised the country’s significant progress in the fight against AIDS in achieving the 90/90/90 indicators, achieving 90 percent HIV detection, health status awareness, and effective treatment for 90 percent of its population. He aims to achieve the 95/95/95 target by 2025.

Dr Osama Al Baqsami, Head of the Organising Committee, emphasised the importance of collective societal action in combating AIDS and STDs.