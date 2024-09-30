Over 100 killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon: Ministry

Beirut: At least 105 people were killed and 359 injured in Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The highest death toll was in the South Governorate, where 48 people were killed and 168 were injured in Ain Al-Delb and Tyre, the Ministry said on Sunday.

The attacks come after an air strike on Beirut’s densely populated southern suburbs on Friday killed Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group which has engaged in cross-border fire with Israel for almost a year.

Hezbollah has said it is acting in support of Hamas militants in Gaza, who attacked Israel on October 7, triggering the war in the Palestinian territory.

After Israel turned its focus north from Gaza to Lebanon and cross-border fire escalated, Israeli attacks have killed hundreds since last Monday, the deadliest day since Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said there had been deadly air raids near the main southern city of Sidon on Sunday, while dozens more had died in the east, in the south and in and around Beirut.

The Ministry added that Israeli airstrikes caused “severe damage” to Kana hospital in the south.

The Baalbek-Hermel region in eastern Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley was also hard hit, with 33 people killed and 97 injured, according to the Ministry.

There were also heavy casualties in the country’s southern Nabatiyeh Governorate, including in the town of Marjaayoun.

Israel has said that its intensified strikes on Lebanon this weekend are targeting Hezbollah operatives and facilities, and accuses the militant group of using civilians as “human shields”.

The strikes have flattened residential buildings and devastated public infrastructure, leading to a deepening humanitarian crisis in the country.