Over 100 Nepalese stranded in China return home, says Kathmandu

The death toll from the floods on the Nepalese side surged to 1,259 on Thursday, with 5,083 still missing.

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Nepalese stranded in China return home, women and children among crowd at border.
Nepal army officials assist rescued people during a search and relief operation after the devastating flash floods, in Rasuwa, Nepal on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Kathmandu: Over 100 Nepalese nationals, who were stranded in China following the massive flash floods, returned to their home country on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, leaving a trail of destruction and killing hundreds.

The Chinese Government arranged the safe exit of 114 Nepalese citizens to the Himalayan nation via the Tatopani border, Nepal’s Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday, September 3.

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All the rescued individuals will be transported to Kathmandu by Nepal authorities, and then to their respective destinations, it added.

Over 2,500 stranded individuals from Nepal have already returned to the country, mostly via land route and some by air route over the past few days, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lal Bahadur Chhetri.

He said 1,400 Nepalese nationals are still stuck in Tibet’s Kerung town and are waiting for repatriation.

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The death toll from the floods on the Nepalese side surged to 1,259 on Thursday, with 5,083 still missing, according to Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

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