Over 1,000 liquor bottles seized at Adilabad toll plaza

Hyderabad: The Adilabad police, along with the District Task Force (DTF), seized 1,100 bottles of liquor being illegally transported at Pipparwada Toll Plaza early Thursday, October 1.

Acting on reliable information that a vehicle was transporting the illegal liquor, the team conducted a search operation at around 3 am, and found the bottles, each 90 ml, amounting to 99 litres of liquor. A total of 11 boxes were seized.

The transport vehicle and a phone were also confiscated. The accused has been sent to judicial remand in Adilabad, police said.