Over 102 mn cyber attacks targeted Indian users in Q2: Report

Published: 5th September 2023 6:06 pm IST
Hacker (Representative image)

New Delhi: More than 102.8 million cyber attacks targeted users in India in the second quarter of (Q2) of 2023, a new report revealed on Tuesday.

According to the global cybersecurity solutions provider Quick Heal, laptops and PCs were at high risk, with over one million cyber threats being detected daily.

The threat breakdown includes worms at 9.80 per cent, potentially unwanted applications at 7.03 per cent, exploits at 6.90 per cent, cryptojacking at 2.12 per cent, ransomware at 0.32 per cent, adware at 0.84 per cent, infector at 35.15 per cent, and trojans at 37.8 per cent.

“As we witness an alarming surge of over 102.8 million cyber threats in India during the second quarter of 2023, Quick Heal remains committed to fortifying the digital defences of individuals, businesses, and government organisations. These staggering numbers underscore the urgency of proactive cybersecurity measures”, said Dr. Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director, Quick Heal Technologies Limited.

With 7.08 million cyber attacks, Kolkata topped the list of affected cities, according to the report.

The other most affected cities were — Mumbai (7 million), Pune (5.69 million), New Delhi (5.56 million), Bengaluru (4.86 million), Surat (4.16 million), Hyderabad (3.50 million), Ahmedabad (3.45 million), Chennai (2.36 million), and Gurugram (2.01 million).

Moreover, the cybersecurity experts suggested some tips to deal with such type incidents, such as being vigilant regarding suspicious emails and apps disguising cyber threats, regularly updating software to enhance defences against evolving threats, using strong and unique passwords to protect digital assets, and implementing Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for an additional layer of security to safeguard sensitive online information.

