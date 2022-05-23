Over 11.51 lakh students register for CUET-UG

New Delhi: As the last date for submitting the application for the National Testing Agency (NTA) Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for the Under Graduate courses got over on May 22, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) M Jagadeesh Kumar on Monday informed that over 11.51 lakh students have registered for the entrance test.

Kumar apprised that of them, over 9 lakh students have also paid the application fee for CUET-UG.

Taking to Twitter, the UGC Chairman said, “A record 11,51,319 candidates have registered and 9,13,540 have paid application fee for CUET-UG. Many of them are from remote and rural areas. Students from every state and union territory have applied.”

Kumar highlighted that the entrance exam allows students to seek admission in the best universities without scoring very high marks in the range of 99 to 100 per cent in board exams.

“Without the burden of scoring very high marks in the range of 99 to 100 per cent in board exams, students can now try for admission in best of the universities through CUET. For students who could not get high board scores, earlier it was not possible to get admission in top universities. But now it is within reach,” he said.

Kumar further said that the participation of large number of Universities is “very encouraging”, and in the coming years, more universities are expected to adopt CUET.

“With the possibility that CUET will be conducted twice in a year, this will further help the students to plan and attempt CUET. Best wishes to all CUET applicants,” he added.

Last date for fee payment of CUET exam was May 22, 2022 till 11.50 pm.

The CUET-qualified candidates will be able to register for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities across the country. The CUET UG exam for the academic session 2022-23 will be held in computer-based mode. Candidates will be required to select any four cities of their choice while filling out the application form. Applicants will be allotted the exam center according to their selected preferences.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the CUET 2022 in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance test will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India.