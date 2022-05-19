Over 113k Syrian eligible to vote in Turkish elections

Turkey hosts the highest number of Syrian refugees in the world

Ankara: A Turkish migration official has said the country now has more than 113,000 Syrians who can vote in Turkish elections.

A total of 200,950 Syrians were granted Turkish citizenship and 113,654 of them are over the age of 18 years and have the right to cast their ballots in Turkey’s elections, said Gokce Ok, Director of Compliance and Communication of the Migration Administration of Turkey, in a public debate, on Wednesday.

There are 3,763,211 Syrians under temporary protection status, the official said, adding that they have been given this status on the prediction that they will return to their homeland, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkey is currently battling a refugee crisis that has caused social and economic woes in the country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently announced that the government plans the voluntary return of 1 million Syrians to their homeland.

