Over 13 million perform Umrah in Jumada Al-Awwal, average time 117 mins

Makkah: At least 13.9 million Umrah rituals were performed at the Grand Mosque during Jumada Al-Awwal 1447 AH, marking a significant rise in pilgrim activity in Makkah.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah, together with the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, confirmed that the total includes pilgrims from both inside and outside Saudi Arabia.

Crowds of pilgrims fill the Mataf area at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
Night-time view of the Grand Mosque in Makkah with thousands of pilgrims surrounding the Kaaba.

More than 1.7 million international pilgrims arrived during the month, supported by upgraded digital services and integrated logistical systems that streamlined entry procedures and improved crowd movement.

In a statement on X, the authority also detailed the average timings recorded during the month:

  • 117 minutes to complete the full Umrah journey
  • 43 minutes for Tawaf
  • 49 minutes for Sa‘i between Safa and Marwa
  • 14 minutes to move from the courtyards to the Mataf area
  • 11 minutes to transition from the Mataf to the Sa‘i area.
Large crowds of pilgrims performing Sa‘i between Safa and Marwa inside the Grand Mosque.
Umrah pilgrims walk between Safa and Marwa as part of the ritual.

The authority said these indicators reflect ongoing efforts to improve the pilgrim experience through better crowd management, real-time monitoring and optimised access routes within the Grand Mosque.

It added that the significant rise in Umrah pilgrim numbers underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to developing the Haj, Umrah and visitation system, making it easier for Muslims worldwide to access the Two Holy Mosques.

Umrah is a non-mandatory pilgrimage to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, performed throughout the year. It differs from Haj, which is an obligatory pilgrimage required once in a lifetime and observed during a specific period of the Islamic calendar.

