Over 14 lakh severely malnourished children in India as per Poshan Tracker: WCD

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2023 7:51 pm IST
Union minister Smriti Irani

New Delhi: There are over 14 lakh severely malnourished children in the country as per the government’s Poshan Tracker, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

Children who are severely malnourished have very low weight for their height, and are nine times more likely to die in case of diseases due to their weakened immune system.

Also Read
Cong slams Smriti Irani for criticising its leadership, says ‘sanskar’ of RSS

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said under Poshan Tracker, the ICT application for monitoring service delivery under Mission Poshan 2.0, out of approximately 5.6 crore children measured in the month of February 2023, the percentage of severely malnourished children is 2.6 percent. The number comes to be 14,56,000.

The percentage of malnourished children was found to be 7.7 percent which comes to around 43 lakh, the ministry said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2023 7:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button