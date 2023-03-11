Over 15K fans go wild as MC Stan performs in Hyderabad – Watch

Hyderabad: One of the current music sensations, rapper, and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan performed at a concert in Hyderabad on Friday leaving the audience spellbound with his electrifying performance. The concert, which took place on March 10, 2023, at Gachibowli Stadium, was attended by thousands of fans who had gathered to see the rising star in action.
Fans who attended MC Stan’s concert yesterday said that the rapper performed a mix of old and new tracks, blending rap and hip-hop to create a unique sound that kept the audience engaged throughout the event.
Dressed in his signature streetwear, MC Stan took to the stage amidst loud cheers and applause from the crowd. According to Stan’s official fan club on Twitter, the crowd was really feeling his hit song ‘Ek Din Pyaar’ and some even broke through the gates to get in. Nearly 15K fans attended the concert.
MC Stan’s concert was a part of his current ‘India Tour’ that kick-started on March 3 in Pune and will end in Delhi on May 7. The rapper has been ruling headlines ever since he won Bigg Boss 16 last month defeating other top contestants like Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. His journey throughout the season was loved by the audience and reportedly he received over 17M votes on the day of the finale.