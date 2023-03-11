Over 15K fans go wild as MC Stan performs in Hyderabad – Watch

Hyderabad: One of the current music sensations, rapper, and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan performed at a concert in Hyderabad on Friday leaving the audience spellbound with his electrifying performance. The concert, which took place on March 10, 2023, at Gachibowli Stadium, was attended by thousands of fans who had gathered to see the rising star in action.

Fans who attended MC Stan’s concert yesterday said that the rapper performed a mix of old and new tracks, blending rap and hip-hop to create a unique sound that kept the audience engaged throughout the event.

Dressed in his signature streetwear, MC Stan took to the stage amidst loud cheers and applause from the crowd. According to Stan’s official fan club on Twitter, the crowd was really feeling his hit song ‘Ek Din Pyaar’ and some even broke through the gates to get in. Nearly 15K fans attended the concert.

Check out some of the glimpses of the crazy night here.

It's not every day that you get to Witness a Moment like this the aerial Drone view of MC Stan's Hyderabad Concert is truly very Special 🔥🥹



With the massive 15K fans Vibing

Along to every beat giving it all To their Favorite rapper @MCStanOfficial.#MCStan #BB16 #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/erWwp70WDX — 𝙈𝘾 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙉 𝙊𝙁𝙁𝙄𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇 𝙁𝘾⛓️ (@ItsTeamMCStan) March 11, 2023

HYPE CHECK 👑

As I said u already look at the crowd the barricades were destroyed & there were no difference between fanzone & general the show was too much overcrowded and uncontrollable this is why they had to stop the show. #MCStan #MCStanConcert #Hyderabad #BastiKaHasti pic.twitter.com/U4Ao2wb7yB — MC STAN (@Pawanra73009842) March 11, 2023

MC Stan full entry in Hyderabad concert 🥶🥶🥶

Public 🏃🏃🏃🥵#MCStan pic.twitter.com/GuHJwuVYen — STANNY__YSL (@sanskxr_1) March 10, 2023

Mc stan live rap concert in Hyderabad gachibowli ground ❤️❤️😎😎🔥🔥

Fans are crazy 🔥🔥#mcstan #stannyarmy pic.twitter.com/XKKjYx1tH8 — 🚩gopal sharma (@RockSha74023398) March 10, 2023

"Just heard about the frenzy at MC Stan's concert in Hyderabad! People Were vibing hard to 'Ek Din Pyaar' – Some even broke gates to get in. His Music truly has the power to move Crowds! 🎶🙌#MCStan #BB16 #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/vKxusfLHLn — 𝙈𝘾 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙉 𝙊𝙁𝙁𝙄𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇 𝙁𝘾⛓️ (@ItsTeamMCStan) March 10, 2023

MC Stan’s concert was a part of his current ‘India Tour’ that kick-started on March 3 in Pune and will end in Delhi on May 7. The rapper has been ruling headlines ever since he won Bigg Boss 16 last month defeating other top contestants like Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. His journey throughout the season was loved by the audience and reportedly he received over 17M votes on the day of the finale.