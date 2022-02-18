Over 171.76 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far

Published: 18th February 2022
Mumbai: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in Mumbai, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Vaccination for teenagers between 15 and 18 age group in India began on Monday.(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

New Delhi: The Central government on Friday said that it has provided more than 171.76 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States and Union Territories so far.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1,71,76,39,430 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through free of cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.

“More than 11.41 Cr (11,41,57,231) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered,” it added.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Central Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

