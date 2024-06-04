Over 2 lakh votes for NOTA in Indore after Congress candidate jumps ship

In Madhya Pradesh’s Indore Lok Sabha constituency, where Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bamb withdrew his nomination after joining BJP, NOTA (None of the Above) received over 2 lakh votes, which is the largest number of votes polled for NOTA in any Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani is leading with 9,96,466 votes. BSP’s Sanjay Solanki is trailing at the second place with over 51,000 votes.

Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bamb withdrew his candidature on the last day of withdrawal of nominations, leaving an easy road for the BJP to win. Moreover, Bamb joined the saffron party angering his former colleagues who campaigned ferociously for NOTA.

NOTA allows the voters to officially register a “vote of rejection” for all candidates contesting in an election. It was introduced in September 2013 following a Supreme Court decision.

As per latest ECI updates, NOTA received 2,18,355 votes in Indore while Lalwani maintained a huge lead.