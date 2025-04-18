Over 2 million people trapped inside Gaza, says UN

More than two million people remain trapped inside the Gaza Strip, according to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Dujarric told Anadolu reporters that ongoing hostilities and severely limited aid have pushed stress levels to alarming highs, especially among children with mental health needs rising rapidly.

Citing the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), he warned that humanitarian supplies are nearly exhausted since Israel imposed a complete blockade on cargo, including aid, on March 2.

He noted that the water sector has been “heavily” impacted by the conflict, with nearly 90 percent of water infrastructure damaged or destroyed.

“We reiterate that Israel, as the occupying power, has clear obligations under international law,” Dujarric stressed. “These include ensuring access to food, medical supplies, public health services, and facilitating humanitarian aid when these are otherwise unavailable.”

In the West Bank, Dujarric said thousands have been displaced and are unable to return home as Israeli operations continue in the north.

As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza escalates amid a tightening Israeli blockade and ongoing bombardment in 2025, the UN is renewing urgent calls for aid access and adherence to international humanitarian law.

Since October 2023, more than 51,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed in Gaza in what has been described as a devastating Israeli onslaught.