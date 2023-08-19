Over 20 lakh ration cards cancelled in Telangana, no new Issuance despite SC directive

Hyderabad: A startling revelation has come to light regarding ration cards in Telangana, where more than 20 lakh ration cards have been cancelled over the past six years. Despite a clear directive from the Supreme Court to issue new ration cards, the state government has not taken any steps towards their issuance since the formation of Telangana.

Remarkably, out of the 20 lakh ration cards that were cancelled, a mere 2 lakh new cards have been issued in response to claims from individuals who stated that their ration cards were unjustly revoked. However, even this process has not been initiated. Civil supplies officials, when questioned about this situation, have cited compliance with the National Food Security Act as the reason behind not issuing new ration cards. They have stated that the issuance of new cards can only be considered post the completion of the upcoming census.

The Civil Supplies Department’s response to queries regarding the ration card issuance has raised eyebrows. The department appears to be emphasizing that the state has already issued more ration cards than what is warranted under the National Food Security Act. Consequently, officials assert that the prospect of new ration card issuance is bleak until the government mandates such a move.

According to the current regulations outlined by the National Food Security Act, the issuance of ration cards in both urban and rural areas can only be increased after the completion of the census process. In the interim, directives have been given to swiftly issue ration cards to individuals who have applied through the designated portal. This move aims to expedite the process for those in need and underscores the urgency of issuing ration cards promptly without waiting for the census results.