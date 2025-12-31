Over 200 govt workers held for taking bribes in 2025: Telangana ACB

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested 273 people in 199 graft cases in 2025, a majority of whom were caught accepting bribes, said Charu Sinha, Director General of ACB on Wednesday, December 31.

Of the total 273 persons, 224 accused government servants were trapped while accepting bribes, 15 cases pertained to disproportionate assets and 26 were charged with criminal misconduct by government servants, the Telangana ACB said in a press release.

The bureau also unearthed properties worth Rs 96,13,50,554 in the cases. In trap cases, authorities seized a total of Rs 57,17,500.

The ACB officials also conducted 26 regular inquiries into the allegations of corruption and 54 surprise checks at various offices, like sub-registrar offices, Road Transport Authority (RTA) check posts and welfare hostels, among others, Sinha said in the release.

The Telangana ACB obtained 115 sanction orders from the government for the prosecution of the accused and filed charge-sheets in those cases.

During the year 2025, the senior leadership laid special emphasis on training the ACB personnel. They conducted basic induction training for 73 officers, apart from training personnel in preparing profiles of accused and suspect officers, surveillance techniques, Benami Properties Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016); investigation into tracing financial transactions, digital footprints of financial transaction and DA cases, the release stated.