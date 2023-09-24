Over 230 people booked for damaging Shivling in Bihar’s Begusarai

The district police claimed that over 230 people were booked under this case and identification of the accused is underway on the basis of CCTV footage and mobile locations of the accused.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th September 2023 8:39 pm IST
Telangana CID files charge sheet in fake commercial tax challan case
Representative Image

Patna: Police in Bihar’s Begusarai registered 30 named and over 200 unnamed FIRs in connection with damaging the Shivling at a temple in the district and have arrested 12 accused so far, officials said on Sunday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The incident in Khatopur village in Lakho police station occurred on Friday night when a section of people of a particular community had dismantled the Shivling of a Shiv temple established in 1944 in a bid to create communal disturbance in the region.

Also Read
Bihar: Dalit woman stripped, beaten, and urinated upon in Patna

Following the incident, another group of people attacked the shop of an accused and damaged his property. They have demanded action in this matter.

MS Education Academy

Following the incident, Union Minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh and his supporters also protested against the incident on Saturday and demanded action against the accused.

The district police claimed that over 230 people were booked under this case and identification of the accused is underway on the basis of CCTV footage and mobile locations of the accused.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th September 2023 8:39 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button