Over 23,000 people visit Hyderabad zoo on Christmas in new record

The Nehru Zoological Park currently houses 199 species of wild animals representing different countries.

News Desk |   Edited by Osama Salman  |   Published: 25th December 2025 7:32 pm IST
Hyderabad: A record 23,440 people visited the Hyderabad Zoo (Nehru Zoological Park) on Thursday, December 25, in view of the Christmas holiday.

Authorities deputed all the officers on duty at different locations for the park to function smoothly. They also arranged drinking water units and additional security guards at various points to guide the visitors.

The zoological park management conducted talk shows with animal keepers and snakes awareness events to bring more awareness towards wildlife among the visitors, a press release said.

J Vasantha, curator, Nehru Zoological Park, said the park was aiming to attract more visitors by adding new species like zebra, meerkat, serval cat, barasingha, white swans and other animal species brought through an exchange programme from other zoos in the country.

Nehru Zoological Park currently houses 199 species of wild animals representing different countries, Vasantha said.

