Over 24,000 visitors flock to Hyderabad Zoo on Sunday

Hyderabad: As many as 24,210 people visited the Nehru Zoological Park, also known as the Hyderabad Zoo, on Sunday, June 7.

The zoo authorities hosted a bird walk as part of the state government’s Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalike, which began early in the morning. A team of 70 bird watchers from Hyderabad Birding Pals visited and recorded over 60 bird species.

As many as 24,210 people visited the Hyderabad Zoo on Sunday. The 380 acre of zoo land houses 195 species of animals.



Authorities hosted a bird walk, as part of the state government's Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalike, which began early in the morning. A team of 70 bird… pic.twitter.com/VCBdtuDEnZ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 7, 2026

The 380 acre of zoo land houses 195 species of animals. According to the Telangana Tourism 2025-26 statistics, Hyderabad Zoo bagged the top position for the best zoo in the country

Zoo Curator J Vasantha thanked all visitors for choosing the park as their top holiday destination. She also thanked the staff for their commitment towards duty, irrespective of the intense heatwave and the summer holiday rush.