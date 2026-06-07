Over 24,000 visitors flock to Hyderabad Zoo on Sunday

Authorities hosted a bird walk as part of the state government's Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalike, which began early in the morning.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th June 2026 8:46 pm IST|   Updated: 7th June 2026 8:59 pm IST
People with their families visit Hyderabad Zoo on Sunday

Hyderabad: As many as 24,210 people visited the Nehru Zoological Park, also known as the Hyderabad Zoo, on Sunday, June 7.

The zoo authorities hosted a bird walk as part of the state government’s Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalike, which began early in the morning. A team of 70 bird watchers from Hyderabad Birding Pals visited and recorded over 60 bird species.

The 380 acre of zoo land houses 195 species of animals. According to the Telangana Tourism 2025-26 statistics, Hyderabad Zoo bagged the top position for the best zoo in the country

Subhan Bakery

Zoo Curator J Vasantha thanked all visitors for choosing the park as their top holiday destination. She also thanked the staff for their commitment towards duty, irrespective of the intense heatwave and the summer holiday rush.

A woman police officer addressing a large crowd at an outdoor event in India.
Elephant at a zoo with visitors observing behind a fence in a lush green environment.
Crowd of people waiting in line at a busy outdoor transportation hub in India.
Crowd of people waiting under a tent at an outdoor event in India, with children and adults engaging in v.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th June 2026 8:46 pm IST|   Updated: 7th June 2026 8:59 pm IST

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