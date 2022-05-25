Over 25 companies to hire 2K aspirants at job fair in Telangana

Hyderabad: More than 25 companies are going to recruit over 2000 candidates at a job fair that is scheduled to be organized in Kamareddy, Telangana State.

At the job fair which will be conducted by the Department of Youth Services, Government of Telangana along with organizing partner TS STEP and executive partner DHRUV consulting services, transgenders, deaf and dumb, and physically handicapped candidates can also take part.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 28, 2022.

Candidates who possess the following qualification can attend the job fair in Telangana.

10th, 12th, undergraduate BE, BTech, MTech- All Discipline MBA, MCA, MCS Diploma – All Discipline BA, BSc, BCom – All Discipline Post Graduate – All Discipline B.Pharm, M.Pharm Hotel Management

Venue of the job fair

The job fair is going to be held at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Kamareddy district.

Interested and eligible candidates can register online (click here for registration). For further details, candidates can dial 9030915107 or 9618126053.

For companies, the helpline number is 9030047303.