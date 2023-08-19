Over 2,500 Ukrainians freed in prisoner exchanges with Russia

Kiev: As many as 2,598 Ukrainians taken captive in the Russia-Ukraine war have been released as a result of prisoner exchanges.

So far, Ukraine has carried out 48 prisoner exchanges with Russia since the beginning of the conflict, Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence, was quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency as saying.

Yusov described the process of prisoner swaps between Ukraine and Russia as an “unprecedented situation” as it is being carried out during an active phase of the conflict, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Yosov, the Geneva Conventions do not directly provide for exchanges during the active phase of hostilities, and they provide for the return of prisoners of war after the end of hostilities.

The preparations for a new prisoner swap between the two countries are underway, he added.