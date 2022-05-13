Over 3.52 lakh applications submitted for Telangana police jobs in 10 days

Hyderabad: There is a great response from the aspirants to join the Police Force. Within 10 days a total of 3,52,433 applications were received among them there is a substantial number of girls.

The police recruitment board has recently issued 6 notifications for filling up 17,291 jobs in police, excise and different departments of transport. Online applications are being received from May 2.

TSLPRB chairman V V Srinivas Rao said that a large number of applications have been received during the past 10 days and the last date for submitting the application is May 20 by 10:00 p.m. There is a likelihood of more applications being submitted till the deadline.

Srinivas said that there is a large number of girls applying for the jobs and they constitute 26% of the total applicants.