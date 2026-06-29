Over 30 injured as RTC bus overturns on Hyderabad-Kurnool highway

Hyderabad: More than 30 passengers were injured after an RTC Express bus travelling from Kurnool to Hyderabad lost control and overturned on National Highway 44 (NH 44).

The accident created panic among passengers and motorists on the highway.

More than 50 passengers were on board

At the time of the accident, the bus was carrying more than 50 passengers.

Over 30 of them sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to Pebberu Government Hospital in Wanaparthy district.

An RTC Express bus travelling from Kurnool to Hyderabad overturned on NH44 after reportedly losing control, leaving over 30 of the 50+ passengers injured.



The injured were shifted to Pebberu Government Hospital in Wanaparthy district for treatment. Locals and fellow passengers… pic.twitter.com/8cqn2PDvY3 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 29, 2026

Rescue operation

Soon after the accident, local residents and fellow passengers rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.

They pulled out passengers trapped inside the overturned bus.

However, two people remained trapped inside the vehicle.

The exact reason behind the accident is not yet known. In order to determine the cause of the accident, police have launched an investigation.