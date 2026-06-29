Over 30 injured as RTC bus overturns on Hyderabad-Kurnool highway

The accident created panic among passengers and motorists on the highway.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Overturned bus on Hyderabad-Kurnool highway with emergency cones and trucks nearby.
RTC bus overturns on Hyderabad-Kurnool highway

Hyderabad: More than 30 passengers were injured after an RTC Express bus travelling from Kurnool to Hyderabad lost control and overturned on National Highway 44 (NH 44).

The accident created panic among passengers and motorists on the highway.

More than 50 passengers were on board

At the time of the accident, the bus was carrying more than 50 passengers.

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Over 30 of them sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to Pebberu Government Hospital in Wanaparthy district.

Rescue operation

Soon after the accident, local residents and fellow passengers rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.

They pulled out passengers trapped inside the overturned bus.

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However, two people remained trapped inside the vehicle.

The exact reason behind the accident is not yet known. In order to determine the cause of the accident, police have launched an investigation.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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