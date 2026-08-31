Over 30 SCR employees assaulted on duty in five years: RTI

Hyderabad: A central government job provides financial security and stability; however, an RTI has revealed that more than 30 employees across the South Central Railway Zone were physically assaulted in the last five years.

According to a report by The Times of India, ticket-checking officials were frequently targeted. Responding to the RTI, the Railway Protection Force stated that the Nanded division recorded the highest number of attacks, at 16, followed by 14 in the Secunderabad division and two in the Guntakal division during 2021–2025.

The victims included Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) and Ticket Inspectors, station masters, RPF personnel, among others.

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“Most attacks occur when TTEs and RPF personnel find passengers without tickets travelling in reserved coaches. When asked to pay fines and deboard the train, the passengers lose their cool and start attacking officials,” The Times of India quoted an SCR official.

According to the RTI, some officials also suffered grievous injuries, rather than just verbal abuse. In one such case, two RPF officials were forced to take medical leave after being assaulted in the Nanded division.

During the last five years, 30 First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed in connection with the assaults on on-duty government officials under Section 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Cases were also registered under Section 146 of the Railways Act, which deals with obstructing a railway servant in the discharge of official duties.