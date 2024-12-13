Over 35,000 carpets spread in Makkah’s Grand Mosque

More than 35,000 green carpets are placed across the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, and are being rigorously inspected to assure their comfort and cleanliness.

They are spread out across 30 different sites around the mosque. The carpets can be increased on Fridays to provide spacious and comfortable spaces for worshippers and pilgrims.

According to the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, the carpets are maintained through a specific program that involves cleaning and sterilisation using modern, environmentally friendly technologies, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The process also includes replacing the carpets every three days to ensure complete comfort for worshippers and always maintain a high level of cleanliness.

Comprehensive checkup of carpets

Each carpet undergoes a comprehensive inspection before being returned to the prayer areas, ensuring that it is free of any defects or damage that may affect its quality.

The inspection includes scrutiny of fine details such as colors, fabrics and edges, to ensure that the carpet remains in its best condition.

It is worth noting that the authority is constantly working to develop services related to the Two Holy Mosques, with a focus on quality and sustainability in all its operations, to ensure that worshippers and pilgrims enjoy an integrated experience characterised by comfort and ease.