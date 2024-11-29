Over 39 lakh households covered in Telangana caste census

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, November 28 announced that data for the caste census has been collected from 39.5 lakh households so far.

Another 6,59,839 households across Telangana are to be surveyed for the completion of the exercise. The collected data has been digitised by the Telangana government. Among districts Mulugu, has recorded the highest percentage of data digitised with 82.5 percent.

After Mulugu, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district stands second with 74.2 percent information. 64.5 percent computerization has been completed in Siddipet and 60.60 percent has been completed in Mahabubnagar. On the other hand, the survey process is also progressing at the same pace.

According to the state government, 81.5 percent of the data for the caste census has been collected in areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The survey has yet to be conducted in 4,54,240 households.

The Telangana government is taking measures to ensure that the caste census in Telangana is completed and digitised at the earliest.