Over 4 held in USD 102M Louvre jewel heist, Paris prosecutor says

The police dragnet has previously caught other suspected members of the four-man team thought to have carried out the daring robbery.

Paris: The Paris prosecutor announced four more arrests Tuesday in connection with the stunning heist at the Louvre Museum in October by a gang that made off with $102 million worth of jewels.

The two men and two women in custody are from the Paris region and range in age from 31 to 40, said the prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, whose office is heading the investigation.

Her statement didn’t say what role they’re suspected of having played in the Oct 19 theft.

The loot hasn’t been recovered. It includes a diamond-and-emerald necklace Napoleon gave to Empress Marie-Louise, jewels tied to 19th-century Queens Marie-Amelie and Hortense, and Empress Eugenie’s pearl-and-diamond tiara.

Investigating magistrates have filed preliminary charges against three men and one woman arrested in October.

