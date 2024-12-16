Over 40 Kashmiri students beaten, expelled from Mewar University

Several Kashmiri students on Saturday evening were reportedly subject to brutal physical violence by the Rajasthan police while peacefully protesting at Mewar University in Chittorgarh.

The reports suggested that over 40 to 50 Kashmiri students primarily enrolled in a Bachelor of Science (BSc) at Mewar University faced severe repercussions after protesting the varsity’s failure to secure necessary approvals from the Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC) and the Indian Nursing Council (INC).

Students grievance

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (J&KSA) Convenor, Nasir Khuehami, he was contacted by the students and informed about the situation. The group of students stated to him, “They (students) have been protesting peacefully for months, demanding recognition and certification for their nursing program. However, instead of a resolution, they have faced intimidation, violence, and negligence”

“Three months ago, the university registrar even issued a written assurance, promising a resolution within a short period. However, despite these commitments, no significant progress has been made. Instead, the university has now asked for yet another month to resolve the issue, forcing students to continue their protests,” Khuehami said as reported by Greater Kashmir.

Khuehami also added students had waited until December 4, as the university claimed the matter was being heard in the Rajasthan High Court. However, despite waiting patiently, no action, or follow-up has been made on it.

Threats

In a statement, Khuehami alleged that amid the protests the varsity authorities have been demanding that students withdraw their protests, with threats by the authorities to suspend the students and refund their fees to the Jammu and Kashmir Student Scholarship Scheme (JKSSS).

“It is totally unfair that these students be sent back after three years of hard work and investment of money into their studies. They are deprived and deserve justice”, he stated asserted.

Students assaulted

Khuehami further added that the students were being subjected to intimidation and physical violence by local police during their protests. They were forced to spend nights outdoors in cold conditions due to the actions of the university authorities.

While flagging a concern about the plight of the students, he stated that the absence of these approvals has jeopardized the students’ academic futures, leaving them in a state of uncertainty.

JKSA demands intervention

The JKSA condemned these actions, calling them a violation of the student’s rights to protest for their academic welfare. The student’s organisation has called upon Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma to intervene urgently.

The National President of the Association, Ummar Jamal, also called upon both the Chief Ministers to take necessary actions. “The demands of the students are straightforward. Either enrol them on a recognized institution or else, promptly seek accreditation for their course of study. The government must ensure that these students should resume their academics as soon as possible and they should also be safe,” he said.