Over 40 kg ganja seized from passenger at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The Narcotics Control Bureau, Hyderabad, intercepted a lady passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and seized 40.2 kilograms of hydroponic ganja. The value of the ganja is estimated to be Rs. 14 crores.

The woman who arrived from Dubai had kept the ganja in her two checked-in baggage.

Investigations in the case have revealed that she had procured the contraband in Bangkok and was returning to India via Dubai. It was done to avoid suspicion, as there have been many instances where passengers arriving through direct flights from Bangkok to various Indian airports have been nabbed for carrying hydroponic ganja.

An investigation is in progress to identify the backward linkages in Thailand and forward linkages in India so that the entire drug syndicate can be neutralised, said NCB officials.