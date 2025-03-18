Over 400 killed as Israel launches airstrikes across Gaza

Deir Al-Balah: Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, saying it was hitting Hamas targets in its heaviest assault in the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January.

The strikes have killed more than 400 people and wounded over 500, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which says more than half of the dead are women and children.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes because of a lack of progress in talks to extend the ceasefire. Officials said the operation was open-ended and was expected to expand. The White House said it had been consulted and voiced support for Israel’s actions.

Hamas warned that Israel’s new airstrikes breached their ceasefire and put the fate of hostages in jeopardy.

The surprise attack shattered a period of relative calm during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and raised the prospect of a full return to fighting in a 17-month war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and caused widespread destruction across Gaza.

Here’s the latest:

Egypt and Kuwait slam Israel’s attacks on Gaza

The leaders of Egypt and Kuwait say Israel’s attacks on Gaza are a “gross violation of international law and the ceasefire deal.”

The statement from the Egyptian presidency said Israel was resuming the war as part of “premeditated efforts” to make Gaza unlivable and transfer the Palestinians out of their territories.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah spoke by phone Tuesday and warned that the Israeli attacks “could broaden the conflict and undermine prospects of peace and stability in the region.”

They called for the international community to “bear its responsibility and push for an immediate ceasefire.”

France condemns’ Israel’s deadly airstrikes in Gaza

Paris is urging both Israel and the Palestinians to respect the ceasefire and “condemned” Israel’s airstrikes for causing “numerous civilian casualties” across Gaza.

The French Foreign Ministry statement calls “for an immediate halt to hostilities, which are compromising efforts to free hostages and threatening the lives of Gaza’s civilian population.”

Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 263 of the more than 400 people confirmed dead so far Tuesday were women or children.

Islamic Jihad group accuses Israel’s Netanyahu of sabotaging the ceasefire Palestinian Islamic Jihad has lashed out at Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right government, accusing them of “deliberately foiling” ceasefire efforts.

The militant group said in a statement that Tuesday’s wave of deadly strikes won’t lead to a release of the remaining hostages in Gaza.

“We affirm that what Netanyahu and his barbaric army were unable to achieve over fifteen months of crimes and bloodshed, they will be unable to achieve again,” it said.

Islamic Jihad is the smaller of the two main Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas says 2 political officials are killed in Gaza

Hamas says Israeli strikes have killed two members of its political bureau, Yasser Harab and Mohamed al-Gamasy, according to a statement.

Saraya al-Quds, the military arm of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, also said its spokesman Abu Hamza was killed in a strike on his home in the Nuseirat refugee camp. The group said his wife, sister, brother, sister-in-law and nephew were killed as well.

Freed Israeli hostages voice anger and alarm over resumption of war

In stories on Instagram shared by Israeli media, several Israelis released from Hamas captivity in the first phase of the recent ceasefire made desperate appeals to the government to prioritise the release of the hostages and resume negotiations.

“Returning to fighting? Did you listen to a word of what we, the returnees released in the last deal, have been saying to you? Do you see us?!” wrote former hostage Omer Wenkert. He added that “the sense of being forsaken is the strongest I have ever felt.”

Romi Gonen, who was among the first hostages freed in the last ceasefire, said she “will never forget the moment in captivity when I heard the booms after the (first) deal collapsed and realised I would not be freed anytime soon.” She wrote, “I beg you, the people of Israel, we must continue to fight for them. And the government of Israel – get them out! This is the most urgent thing.”

A Palestinian health official says Tuesday is the deadliest day of the war in Gaza

Zaher al-Waheidi, head of the records department in Gaza’s Health Ministry, said at least 263 of the 404 people confirmed dead so far Tuesday were women or children under 18. He described it as the deadliest day in Gaza since the start of the war in October 2023.