Over 48,000 Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in 2023

At least 48,223 Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the year 2023, according to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem.

In December alone, 3,086 settlers stormed the mosque under the protection of Israeli police, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Israel allowed settlers to storm the mosque in 2003, despite the protests of the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem and its demands to stop this matter

During Jewish holidays, the frequency of incursions typically increases due to settlers’ protection from occupation forces performing Talmudic rituals.

Al-Aqsa Mosque, the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims, is also known as the Temple Mount by Jews, referring to its ancient presence of two Jewish temples.

Deportation

The Jerusalem-based Wadi Hilweh Information Center reported that Israeli authorities issued 1,105 deportation orders to Palestinians in 2023, including those from Jerusalem’s Old City and other areas.

The center documented 209 Israeli demolitions of Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem, including 68 after the start of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza on October 7.