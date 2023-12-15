Over 5 cr cases pending in Indian courts, 80K in Supreme Court

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th December 2023 4:59 pm IST
Supreme Court of India. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Over five crore cases are pending in various courts of the country, including 80,000 in the Supreme Court, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said as of December 1, out of the 5,08,85,856 pending cases, over 61 lakh were at the level of the 25 high courts.

The district and subordinate courts accounted for over 4.46 crore cases, he said.

The minister also noted that the overall sanctioned strength of the Indian judiciary was 26,568 judges. While the sanctioned strength of the top court is 34 judges, 1,114 is the sanctioned strength of the high courts.

The district and subordinate courts have a sanctioned strength of 25,420 judges.

