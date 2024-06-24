Over 50% of 1563 candidates attend NEET-UG re-examination

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) re-exam was held on Sunday for 1,563 candidates, witnessing only 50% participation.

According to reports, out of the 1,563 eligible candidates, only 813 took the re-exam while the remaining 750 candidates remained absent.

The re-examination was conducted across seven centres in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Meghalaya, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

This year’s NEET-UG results created a storm after allegations of paper leak, irregularities in giving grace marks leading to 67 toppers, an unusual number; and other discrepancies surfaced. The NEET-UG was held on May 5 and around 2 million students wrote the examinations across 571 cities, including 14 outside India, competing for 1,08,940 MBBS seats in over 700 medical institutions nationwide.

Sixty-three candidates have been debarred in relation to irregularities related to NEET, including 17 from Bihar, and 30 from Godhra in Gujarat.

The Union government on June 22 shunted out the director general of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Subodh Singh and handed over the probe to the CBI.