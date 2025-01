Bengaluru: At least fifty two wheelers were gutted in fire that broke out at a bike showroom near Mahadevapura here, police said on Thursday, January 2

The accident happened last night, allegedly due to an electric short circuit. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and flames were doused.

The accident took place while the showroom was closed, and it was only the local residents who noticed thick smoke billowing out from the building, according to officials.