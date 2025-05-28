Over 51,000 acres crop loss in Telangana; Rs 51.5 cr compensation approved

Hyderabad: Telangana has registered extensive crop damage in 29 districts due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the last two months. On the orders of chief minister Revanth Reddy, the agriculture department has conducted a preliminary estimate of losses and handed over a comprehensive report to the state government.

Of the crops, an estimated 51,528 acres have been ruined, and 41,361 farmers have been impacted. In response to this, the state government has approved Rs 51.528 crore as compensation, and this amount will be directly credited to the accounts of the affected farmers.

Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao directed officials to liaise with concerned departments and disburse compensation quickly. He underlined the necessity for timely action for relief to the suffering farming community.

The crop damage comprises:

36,424 hectares of paddy

4,753 hectares of cotton

3,266 hectares of maize

470 hectares of sorghum

6,589 hectares of horticultural crops

477 hectares of other crops were affected by flood-related losses

The minister added that the government was also pursuing its procurement of crops in addition to working on compensating and rehabilitating affected farmers.

The officials had already assured that the state is committed to safeguarding farmers from natural disasters and striving to extend timely assistance in order to enable them to recover.