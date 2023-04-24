Over 55k visitors to Prophet’s Mosque receive medical services during Ramzan

Riyadh: Every year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) provides free healthcare to the millions of people who arrive to perform the Umrah pilgrimage, ranging from simple check-ups to life-saving dental and heart surgery.

Madinah Health Cluster reported that more than 55,000 visitors and Umrah performers have benefited from the services provided by Madinah’s seasonal health centres near the Prophet’s Mosque during this year’s holy month of Ramzan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Al-Haram Hospital provided medical services to 10,797 visitors, while 15,040 patients at Al-Safia Health Center, have received medical care.

A total of 1,240 people used the treatment facility at Bab Jebreel Health Centre. The health cluster said 1,791 people received treatment at the Al-Haramain High-Speed ​​Rail Health Center.

Meanwhile, 24,680 Umrah pilgrims used the health services at Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport during the month of Ramzan.

The ambulance transport service has transported 1,431 people to hospitals and medical centres. One patient required open-heart surgery, while 49 underwent cardiac catheterization.

The government was keen to provide the highest levels of medical care to pilgrims and visitors during the month of Ramzan, and health groups were established at all entry and exit ports.