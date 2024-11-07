Over 6000 fines issued in 1 day for helmet less driving in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Over the past ten months, a staggering 266,509 cases of signal jumping have been recorded within the limits of the Hyderabad police commissionerate with several fines issued for traffic laws violation.

This alarming statistic was disclosed by additional commissioner of traffic police P Viswa Prasad, during a press briefing on Wednesday, November 6, coinciding with the launch of a special initiative aimed at curbing helmet-less riding and wrong-side driving that commenced on Tuesday.

In addition to the signal violations, in the last 15 days alone, Hyderabad police have taken action against 901 individuals for driving private vehicles improperly. Sirens have strictly been reserved for emergency vehicles such as police cars, ambulances, fire brigades, and RTA vehicles, and should not be used by private vehicles, reported TNIE.

On the first day of the enforcement drive, Hyderabad police issued fines to 6,631 motorists for failing to wear helmets and another 1,503 for driving against traffic. Among those penalized for not wearing helmets, 1,451 were apprehended on-site while 5,180 were identified through surveillance cameras. The police also issued fines to 414 drivers for exceeding speed limits—set at 50 km/h on undivided roads and 60 km/h on divided roads.

Traffic accidents in Hyderabad have become a significant concern, with rising fatalities attributed to reckless driving behaviours such as signal jumping and helmet-less riding.

In 2023 alone, Hyderabad reported 2,312 road accidents, marking an increase from 2,018 accidents in 2022. These incidents resulted in 280 fatalities and left approximately 2,090 individuals injured. Notably, pedestrian deaths rose to 121 in 2023 from 110 in the previous year.

The overall trend indicates a troubling rise in road safety issues; while the number of accidents has increased by about 14.5 percent compared to the previous year, fatalities have also surged significantly.

This alarming situation highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and comprehensive public awareness campaigns aimed at reducing these tragic incidents on Hyderabad’s roads.