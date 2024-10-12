Over 60k applications for liquor outlets in AP generate Rs 1,308 cr

The state excise and prohibition director, Nishant Kumar highlighted the strong interest from liquor traders, with applications being submitted online and offline.

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government has received a total of 65,424 applications for liquor retail outlets through a lottery system. The non-refundable application fee of Rs 2 lakh has generated Rs 1,308 crore for the state exchequer.

Online registrations will be accepted until 7:00 pm, with payments due by midnight. For offline applications, individuals must line up at the designated excise stations by 7:00 pm to obtain tokens for their submissions.

Furthermore, excise officials noted that 20 US applications have already been received for liquor shops.

AP cabinet approves new liquor policy

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s administration has approved a new liquor policy set to revive popular liquor brands and private-run IMFL retail outlets beginning October 1. This decision was made during a state cabinet meeting at Velagapudi on Wednesday, September 18.

The new liquor policy, crafted by a cabinet sub-committee led by excise and mining minister Kollu Ravindra, brings significant changes.

The policy includes the establishment of de-addiction camps and counselling centres to curb liquor consumption, aligning with promises made by the TDP and Jana Sena Party. Additionally, 10 percent of retail outlets will be reserved for toddy tappers, aiming to support their livelihoods.

Key updates in the liquor policy include the introduction of UPI payments at liquor shops and the creation of premium outlets in densely populated areas.

