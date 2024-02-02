Over 6480 Palestinians held by Israel in West Bank since Oct 7

Jerusalem: Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have detained 6,485 Palestinians, including more than 400 children in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the Israel and Hamas war on October 7.

In a joint statement, on Friday, February 2, the Commission for Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said the arrests were made in the towns of Baqat al-Hatab in Qalqilya Governorate, Tulkarm, Jenin, Tubas, and Jerusalem.

During Israeli arrest campaigns, forces brutally assaulted and interrogated numerous Palestinians, causing significant damage to their homes and properties.

In its annual report, on Thursday, February 1, both said that the total number of Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons until the end of December 2023 amounted to 8,800, including at least 70 female prisoners and nearly 200 children.

At least 3,290 individuals are currently detained under Israel’s administrative detention policy without trial or charge, it added.

Israeli rights group HaMoked revealed that the Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons are 8,926, including some arrested in Gaza.

The war in Gaza has led to a surge in violence in the occupied West Bank. Since October 7, at least 372 Palestinians, including 94 children have been killed in the West Bank.

Health authorities in Gaza report at least 27,131 Palestinian deaths, including children and women, while the Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.