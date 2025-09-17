Over 65,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct 2023 attack

Israel's offensive has destroyed vast areas of Gaza, displaced around 90 percent of the population.

Grieving Palestinian mother holds her infant wrapped in a white shroud after Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis, Gaza, as a young boy looks on in sorrow.
A mother mourns her child killed in Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis, Gaza. Photo: DPA

Jerusalem: Over 65,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said the death toll has climbed to 65,062, with another 1,65,697 wounded since Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack.

Israel’s offensive has destroyed vast areas of Gaza, displaced around 90 percent of the population and caused a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, with experts announcing famine in Gaza City.

The ministry does not say how many were civilians or militants, but has said women and children make up around half the dead.

