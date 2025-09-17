Qatar slams Israeli large-scale ground offensive in Gaza

Doha: The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the large-scale Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza, calling it a grave violation of international law and an extension of a “genocidal war” against Palestinians.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 17, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the operation as a serious threat to regional and international peace.

Also Read Saudi Arabia, Kuwait welcome UN findings on Israeli genocide in Gaza

The Qatari government accused Israel of undermining efforts towards Middle East peace through aggressive settlement and colonial policies. Qatar warned of the severe consequences of the Gaza conflict and urged the international community to enforce global legal resolutions aimed at protecting Palestinian rights.

In its statement, Doha reaffirmed unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and the resilience of the Palestinian people. The Ministry stressed its commitment to the two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

Statement | Qatar Condemns in the Strongest Terms the Large Scale Ground Offensive Launched by the Israeli Occupation to Seize Control of Gaza#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/WLKZpXftfr — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) September 17, 2025

Qatar called for urgent international intervention to halt Israel’s military actions and ensure adherence to international law.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday, September 16, that Israeli forces had escalated their military offensive in Gaza. The ground operation aims to gain full control over Gaza City and defeat Hamas militarily and politically.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee confirmed the intensified campaign on social media, pledging to achieve all war objectives, including the safe return of kidnapped Israeli soldiers.

بدأنا العملية العسكرية المكثفة نحو قلب مدينة غزة لحسم حماس في معقلها الأرهابي. لا تردد حتى تحقيق أهداف الحرب كافة: اعادة المختطفين وحسم حماس عسكريًا وسلطويًا.



يا سكان غزة، حماس بتطرفها وتعنتها ورفضها في تحرير المختطفين تفرض على القطاع الويلات والمآسي. نحن سنحارب حماس بلا هوادة.… pic.twitter.com/vYdLCSjmA5 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 17, 2025

In an effort to ease the humanitarian crisis, Israel opened a temporary transit route for Gaza City residents to evacuate southwards via Salah al-Din Street. The corridor will be available for 48 hours starting at midday on September 17. Civilians have been urged to use marked routes and follow security instructions for safe passage.

#عاجل ⭕️ يا سكان مدينة غزة انتهزوا مسار التنقل المؤقت عبر شارع صلاح الدين وانتقلوا جنوبًا حفاظًا على سلامتكم.



⭕️في هذه المرحلة، سيتاح الانتقال عبر هذا المسار لمدة 48 ساعة، ابتداءً من اليوم (الأربعاء) 17.09.25 في تمام الساعة 12:00 وحتى يوم الجمعة 19.09.25 الساعة 12:00 pic.twitter.com/iRlw3hvMyr — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 17, 2025

The Gaza Strip continues to suffer heavy civilian casualties amid the ongoing bombardment. Medical officials reported 17 deaths on Wednesday, with 108 fatalities recorded on Tuesday alone, predominantly in northern Gaza. Thousands of residents are displaced as the conflict intensifies.